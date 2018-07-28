PAWS Chicago waives adoption fees this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) --PAWS Chicago is waiving adoption fees this morning to ease crowding at their facilities.
Early Saturday, animal lovers lined up to meet some four-legged friends as part of the "Summer Lovin'" adoption event, which continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lincoln Park adoption center.
"We heard about the dogs and everything and we lost our dog in April so the house has been kind of lonely," said Maddie McDonald, who was hoping to adopt a pet.
Some of animals have been at the shelter for a year or more.
"Because they are finding a tougher time to find that forever family so if we can incentivize people to come on in and take a look maybe at a dog or a cat that they wouldn't have before and if waiving that fee helps them come on in then why not try it," said Sara Rehfeld, director of adoption services at PAWS Chicago.
PAWS Chicago is the city's largest no-kill animal shelter and rescues more than 5,000 pets each year.
The organization also made a public appeal for people to foster animals, which opens space for a new animal to be taken in and saved from high-risk shelters.
If you are interested in fostering, email foster@pawschicago.org or fill out the PAWS Chicago foster application form.
Click here to view the full list of adoptable cats and dogs that is updated in real-time as pets become available or are adopted.
If you're not able to bring a pet home, you can also make a donation or volunteer at PAWS' adoption centers and foster homes.
What is the adoption process like at PAWS Chicago?
- To adopt a pet from PAWS Chicago, you must:
- Bring along all family members (including children and roommates) to meet your new cat or dog. Be sure to bring any resident dogs if you are adopting a dog.
- Verify that you are allowed to have a pet of the breed and size where you currently live (for renters and condo owners)
- Be at least 21 years of age with a government-issued photo ID
- Be available to spend up to an hour with an Adoption Counselor
What are some of the benefits of adopting from PAWS?
- Spay/neuter surgery
- All age-appropriate vaccinations
- Microchip
- Support through your pet's lifetime
- The PAWS Chicago Lifetime Guarantee, if something happens to you or you can no longer care for your pet
- Leash and collar and starter bag of Merrick Pet Food (or in Schatzi's case, a year of free food)
- Saving lives! When you adopt you helped save TWO lives--the life of the pet you are taking home and that of another who is now able to come into the adoption program.
PAWS adoption fees:
DOGS:
Adult (dogs aged seven months and older) $300*
Puppies (dogs aged six months and younger) $400*
*This fee includes a $100.00 deposit which is refundable upon completion of obedience training.
CATS: Varies by age, visit the PAWS Chicago website for adoption process and fees.
Pets are adoptable thorough PAWS Chicago at the following locations across the Chicago area:
Pippen Fasseas Adoption Center
1997 N. Clybourn Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
773-935-7297 (PAWS)
Sat & Sun: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Mon-Fri: 12 - 7 p.m.
Glenn L. Felner North Shore Adoption Center
1616 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035 - Map it
224-707-1190
Wednesday - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Thurs & Fri - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday - 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.