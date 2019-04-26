Pets & Animals

PAWS Chicago extending hours for 2-day pet adoption marathon

EMBED <>More Videos

Meet some of the dogs, cats, kittens and puppies available to adopt this weekend at PAWS Chicago's annual Spring Adopt-a-Thon!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spring is a time for new beginnings, and it's the perfect time to welcome a homeless pet into your home!

PAWS Chicago is holding its annual Spring Adopt-a-Thon this Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 at its Lincoln Park adoption center, located at 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue in Chicago.

The no-kill shelter is extending its hours for the special two-day adoption marathon in an effort to help more than 100 homeless dogs, cats, puppies and kittens find a home. The event runs on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PAWS says, "When you adopt a pet from a No Kill animal shelter or rescue organization, you are saving two lives--the pet you adopt and another pet who can take his place."

Click here to view the full list of adoptable cats and dogs that is updated in real-time as pets become available or are adopted.

If you're not able to bring a pet home, you can also make a donation or volunteer at PAWS' adoption centers and foster homes.

What is the adoption process like at PAWS Chicago?
- To adopt a pet from PAWS Chicago, you must:
- Bring along all family members (including children and roommates) to meet your new cat or dog. Be sure to bring any resident dogs if you are adopting a dog.
- Verify that you are allowed to have a pet of the breed and size where you currently live (for renters and condo owners)
- Be at least 21 years of age with a government-issued photo ID
- Be available to spend up to an hour with an Adoption Counselor

What are some of the benefits of adopting from PAWS?
- Spay/neuter surgery
- All age-appropriate vaccinations
- Microchip
- Support through your pet's lifetime
- The PAWS Chicago Lifetime Guarantee, if something happens to you or you can no longer care for your pet
- Leash and collar and starter bag of Merrick Pet Food
- Saving lives! When you adopt you helped save TWO lives--the life of the pet you are taking home and that of another who is now able to come into the adoption program.

PAWS adoption fees:

DOGS:
Adult (dogs aged seven months and older) $300*
Puppies (dogs aged six months and younger) $400*
*This fee includes a $100.00 deposit which is refundable upon completion of obedience training.
CATS: Varies by age, visit the PAWS Chicago website for adoption process and fees.

Pets are adoptable thorough PAWS Chicago at the following locations across the Chicago area:

Pippen Fasseas Adoption Center
1997 N. Clybourn Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
773-935-7297 (PAWS)

Sat & Sun: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Mon-Fri: 12 - 7 p.m.

Glenn L. Felner North Shore Adoption Center
1616 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035 - Map it

224-707-1190
Wednesday - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Thurs & Fri - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday - 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagolincoln parkdogscatspetspet adoption
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Would-be carjacker fatally shot by concealed-carry holder in South Loop
Chicago weather: Snow storm could dump several inches this weekend
AJ Freund death: DCFS releases timeline; Community wearing blue to remember slain Crystal Lake boy
Activists protest Chicago FBI Headquarters over potential serial killer
Prosecutors drop charges against James Gibson in police torture case
Terror subject, prosecutors far apart in sentencing recommendations
Chicken Pollo Shack serves up delicious chicken
Show More
Semi driver arrested, multiple dead, more injured in fiery crash on I-70 in Denver
Parrot seized after warning owners of police arrival
Girl wears adorable hot dog costume to bed
$4 movie deal for kids at AMC Theatres this summer
$4 million Red and Purple line track improvements complete
More TOP STORIES News