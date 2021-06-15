shedd aquarium

Penguins at Shedd Aquarium gain celebrity status, become animal ambassadors during pandemic

By Zach Ben-Amots
EMBED <>More Videos

An Ocean On The Lake: Meet the Penguins at Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shedd Aquarium's lovable penguins - led by Wellington the elderly rockhopper - became global animal ambassadors during the COVID-19 pandemic when videos of their walking tours around Chicago went viral.

"Meet the Penguins" is episode two of of "An Ocean On The Lake," the multi-part behind-the-scenes series from ABC 7 Chicago and Shedd Aquarium.

In this episode, caretakers introduce Shedd's rockhopper and Magellanic penguins, from the three new baby penguin chicks recently born at the aquarium all the way to the elder statesman (and celebrity), Wellington.

Find every episode on our homepage for "An Ocean On The Lake," or watch on our ABC 7 Chicago connected TV App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagoloopmuseum campusspotoncommunity journalistshedd aquariumbaby animalsanimalsfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHEDD AQUARIUM
Ocean on the Lake: Inside Chicago's Shedd Aquarium
Geriatric Animal Care at Shedd Aquarium
Shedd Aquarium welcomes newly-hatched penguins: video
Kayak the Chicago River with Shedd wildlife guides
TOP STORIES
8 shot, 4 fatally in Englewood mass shooting: CPD
'Catastrophic' Rockton chemical plant fire continues burning for 2nd day
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting victims crash on Lake Shore Drive
Actress Lisa Banes dies after being hit by scooter
Teen girl kidnapped off street in Peru, IL
Child tax credit tool unveiled, so low-income families can get benefits
Vaping arrest turns into violent encounter with police in Ocean City, Maryland
Show More
GA cashier shot, killed after argument over face masks: Sheriff
IN man drowns while rescuing girlfriend in Lake Michigan
White Sox tribute to Gary security officer killed during bank robbery
Our America: Black Freedom | Watch full episode
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, low humidity Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News