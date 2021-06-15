Penguins at Shedd Aquarium gain celebrity status, become animal ambassadors during pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shedd Aquarium's lovable penguins - led by Wellington the elderly rockhopper - became global animal ambassadors during the COVID-19 pandemic when videos of their walking tours around Chicago went viral.
"Meet the Penguins" is episode two of of "An Ocean On The Lake," the multi-part behind-the-scenes series from ABC 7 Chicago and Shedd Aquarium.
In this episode, caretakers introduce Shedd's rockhopper and Magellanic penguins, from the three new baby penguin chicks recently born at the aquarium all the way to the elder statesman (and celebrity), Wellington.
