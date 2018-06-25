PETS & ANIMALS

Peregrine falcons nesting at Evanston Public Library

EMBED </>More Videos

Patrons of the Evanston Public Library were introduced to a new community member earlier this month: "Karen" the peregrine falcon. (WLS)

Caroline Kealy
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Patrons of the Evanston Public Library were introduced to a new community member earlier this month: "Karen" the peregrine falcon.

Karen is one of the many falcons that live outside the Evanston Public Library. Since 2004, groups of peregrine falcons have lived in the nests outside the library from March to June.

Scientists from the Field Museum's Peregrine Program demonstrated how to band young falcons for library goers during a demonstration on June 12. Karen was one of the falcons banded by Field Museum scientists Mary Hennen and Josh Engel.

For a chance to see the peregrine falcons for yourself, check out the Evanston Public library's live FalconCam.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbirdslibrarieswild animalsEvanston
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
FDA warns of pet abuse for access to opioids
Baaaad boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, rescued by Jon Stewart
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Golden retriever nurses miniature horse back to health
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
2 persons of interest questioned in deaths of 2 missing teens released
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Show More
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
More News