Pets & Animals

Vineyard worker finds an unexpected guest enjoying the air in his car

EMBED <>More Videos

Vineyard worker finds an unexpected guest enjoying the air in his car.

AUSTRALIA -- South Australian winemaker Tim Whitrow was checking on fruit in his family's vineyard on Monday when he noticed a koala was in his car.

He had left his car door open, with the air-conditioner on, so that his dog could get in and out while he worked.

"As I was moving to another part of the vineyard, I noticed that someone else was also in the car enjoying the air-conditioner," he said.

Mr. Whitrow filmed his encounter with the curious marsupial, which can be seen crawling around the inside of the car despite all of the doors being open.

It climbed to the front seat, and left several scratches across the dashboard.

The koala eventually left the car and can be seen running across grass before climbing up a gum tree.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimalanimal attacku.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot, Preckwinkle debate on ABC7; Chance the Rapper to make announcement
Lawyers release list of Illinois Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct
Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckwinkle square off in ABC7 debate
Powerball Results: Jackpot grows to $625M after no winner drawn Wednesday
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and cool Thursday
Red Bull stunt lights up skies over LA
'Pain and anger' around 'Empire' in recent weeks after Smollett story, Lee Daniels says
Show More
FBI joins investigation into Boeing MAX planes following crashes
2 charged in I-57 shooting near Calumet Park
PAWS Chicago offering free adoptions for adult dogs for 1 day only
Photos inside home where up to 700 rats were found
New study shows extremely hot tea linked to esophageal cancer risk
More TOP STORIES News