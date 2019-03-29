Pets & Animals

Pet zebra escapes Florida home, is fatally shot by its owner

EMBED <>More Videos

File photo of zebra (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

CALLAHAN, Fla. -- Authorities say a pet zebra escaped from a Florida home and was shot and killed by its owner, who wasn't licensed to own the animal.

News outlets report the Nassau County Sheriff's Office says the zebra, named Shadow, injured itself somehow while escaping Wednesday in the town of Callahan.

Neighbors told WTLV-TV that the zebra was cornered by the owner and killed as authorities responded to the scene.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigators say the owner didn't have a valid captive wildlife license. Authorities didn't immediately release person's identity.

No other exotic animals were found on the property and the commission is trying to determine how the zebra escaped.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridafloridabuzzworthyanimalanimal rights
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 3 injured in wrong-way I-355 crash in Downers Grove
Boy, 3, found safe after police issue child abduction alert
WATCH LIVE: Funeral procession for slain CPD officer
Metra UP NW service disrupted after pedestrian struck near Edison Park
The 60: Baseball season starts, National Mermaid Day
Couple finds hidden camera in Airbnb rental
1 killed, 3 injured in Lake Forest rollover crash
Show More
'Ripper Crew' killer Thomas Kokoraleis released from prison
DoorDash driver sips milkshake before delivery
Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City
Ryan Seacrest's most emotional moment on radio
Caretaker accused of making 81-year-old eat jalapeño peppers
More TOP STORIES News