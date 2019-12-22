Pets & Animals

Pets of River North 2020 calendar

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Welcome twelve adorable dogs into your home starting in 2020. There's one pup for each month of the year!

The Pets of River North Calendar is a volunteer effort from the Paws Squad team created out of love to highlight the great pets of River North and the rich culture in our neighborhood. The overall Paws Squad mission is to support the needs of the Anti-Cruelty Society and Canine Therapy Corps, where the proceeds of this calendar will be donated.

The Pets of River North and their owners joined ABC7 for a parade of pooches!

To learn more about The Pets of River North Calendar visit https://pawssquad.org/.

You can also visit https://www.caninetherapycorps.org/ and https://anticruelty.org/.
