Philippine president bugged by giant cockroach during speech

A large cockroach crawled on the president of the Philippines during a campaign rally.

BOHOL PROVINCE, Philippines -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was interrupted during a speech, but this was not your ordinary heckler.

It was a giant cockroach that crawled onto his shirt at a campaign rally for candidates he was backing.

Duterte didn't seem to notice the roach until an aide dashed over to the podium and tried to brush off the pest with a bunch of papers.

But it continued to crawl down Duterte's chest until the president himself, seemingly unfazed, swatted it away.
