Woolsey Fire

PHOTOS: Bobcat that survived Woolsey Fire has 4 adorable kittens

Meet the new residents of the Santa Monica Mountains.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. -- Meet the new residents of the Santa Monica Mountains.

A young bobcat that was captured and collared a day before the Woolsey Fire last November has just given birth to four adorable kittens.

Using the GPS on the mother's collar, biologists were able to locate the family in a large residential backyard in Westlake Village.

While the mother was away from her den, the kittens were weighed, measured and given a general health check.

They were also tagged for future identification.

Mom and babies are doing well.
