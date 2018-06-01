'Picnics with pups' kicks off tomorrow

CHICAGO (WLS) --Want to adopt a dog without hectic shelter vibes?
Chicago Animal Care and Control has a solution: "Picnics with Pups!" Eight dogs will be playing outside with human visitors at 2741 S Western Avenue in Chicago from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. The shelter will have food and drink, but bringing your own snacks is encouraged too.
If you don't connect with one of the dogs outside, there will be many more (plus cats) inside the shelter as well.
Make sure you come prepared with the following: "A valid photo ID... A utility bill or lease confirming your address... If you rent, a rental agreement or letter/email from your landlord confirming you can have the type of pet you are planning to adopt... If you currently own pets, bring along their vaccination records... ALL family members must be present to meet the pet you are adopting," Chicago Animal Care and Control said in a press release.
CACC stressed that people should not bring their current pets with them to the picnic. They should talk to the CACC team to arrange a special visit.
Dogs and cats cost $65 to adopt. All of this information plus the application can be found here.