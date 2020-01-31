pit bull attack

Pit bull attacks, kills corgi in Arlington Heights; owner fined

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A pit bull in Arlington Heights could be euthanized after it attacked and killed another dog.

Alice Sylvester took her 2-year-old corgi, named Yo-Yo, for a walk Monday afternoon. That's when she said a pit bull came racing down the block and attacked the corgi.

RELATED: Lincoln Park woman alarmed by violent dog attack

Sylvester was able to initially pull the corgi away while the pit bull's owner leashed the dog, but it slipped out and allegedly attacked Yo-Yo again.

A neighbor jumped in and started kicking the pit bull to get it off the corgi, but it was too late.

Yo-Yo died before help could arrive.

The pit bull's owner will face a $750 fine.
