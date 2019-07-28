Police say 'inconsistencies' exist in claims of another alligator caught in Humboldt Park lagoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating claims that a man fished another alligator out of the city's Humboldt Park lagoon, less than two weeks after "Chance the Snapper" was captured in the same Northwest Side area.A video was posted to Facebook Live Saturday night, showing a man holding up a 3-foot gator with tape around its jaws. But even the onlooker who captured the video said the story might be a fish tale."The first thing that I noticed right away was that the mouth of the gator was already taped, with black tape" said Carlos Jimenez Flores, who works in the park and shot the Facebook Live video. "But really, with the excitement of what happened with the last few weeks, I was just like excited about the fact that it was caught."Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Sunday that there are "inconsistencies" in the story. The two men who say they caught the gator were questioned by police and released, "pending further investigation about the validity of this incident."The alligator is now at Chicago Animal Care and Control. Authorities said it's believed to be juvenile.