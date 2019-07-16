Pets & Animals

Police warn flushing drugs could create 'meth-gators'

LORETTO, Tennessee -- Police are asking people to stop flushing drugs down the drain for fear of what they're calling "meth-gators."

The Loretto Police Department posted on Facebook saying that sewer pipes go to treatment ponds where you'll also find ducks, geese and alligators.

They say the Tennessee River down in North Alabama, "had enough methed up animals the past few weeks."

They ask the public to call the police if they need to dispose of drugs, so they can do so safely.

On Saturday, a man was arrested for trying to flush drugs down the drain at his home.

Officials say it's becoming a bigger problem for their city and warn if the drugs make it far enough downstream, they will end up being consumed by gators.

The post said they, "shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do."



RELATED:
Man kicks alligator's face to save dog
EMBED More News Videos

Seven-foot gator versus 75-year-old man... bet you picked the gator to win.



11-foot gator breaks into home through kitchen window
EMBED More News Videos

11-foot gator breaks into Florida home through kitchen window



Woman pulls alligator out of yoga pants during traffic stop, police say
EMBED More News Videos

A Florida woman pulled an alligator out of her yoga pants early Monday morning during a traffic stop.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstennesseemethamphetaminedrugmethu.s. & worldalligator
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cars broken into near Garth Brooks concert on North Side
R. Kelly in court Tuesday for arraignment on federal sex crime charges
Woman attacked while running on outdoor track in Palatine
Holocaust Survivor: 'I wouldn't be here today' without women who saved her life at Auschwitz
Video released of Humboldt Park hit-and-run that critically injured Divvy rider
Woman's topless photobomb ruins family's state park trip
Wedding photographer's rant about iPhones at weddings goes viral
Show More
Garth Brooks dive bar tour kicks off at Joe's on Weed
Man fatally shot near Morgan Park birthday party
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, a few showers and storms Tuesday
Families call attention to cases of 3 missing Chicago-area women
VIDEO: Giant jellyfish swims next to diver off English coast
More TOP STORIES News