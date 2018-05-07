Poodle attacked by dog who jumped out of truck in Addison

A poodle was mauled by a large dog who jumped out of a truck this weekend in west suburban Addison, resulting in at least $16,000 in vet bills for the poodle's owner.Saturday morning, Mary Ann Mantegna's was walking her poodle, named Lucas, when a roughly 90-pound dog jumped out of an open truck window, she said."He came out of the window, the truck window, like a beast. I didn't even have time to get my dog," Mantegna said.The incident occurred near Craig Place and West Byron Avenue, where many neighbors saw the aftermath.Neighbor Allen Holdway said he was able to pull the larger dog off the poodle and threw it back into the truck.Lucas the poodle required surgery and may need more, but is improving.Addison Police responded to the scene but no citations were issued as they were unable to locate the bigger dog's owner.