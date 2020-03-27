Atlanta Humane Society puppies free to explore Georgia Aquarium as it remains closed during COVID-19 outbreak

ATLANTA -- An aquarium in Georgia is closed to humans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a different type of mammal had the opportunity to tour the facility this week.Georgia Aquarium was closed Thursday, but its doors stayed open for two puppies from the Atlanta Humane Society.Siblings Odie and Carmel, who are at AHS' foster home, got the opportunity to walk around and explore the aquarium all by themselves.The aquarium has been closed to the public since March 19.The global outbreak has closed museums and similar facilities nationwide, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York City and the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.