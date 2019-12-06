Puppy stolen from Anti-Cruelty Society adoption center at South Loop PetSmart found safe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A puppy that was stolen from an Anti-Cruelty Society adoption center at a PetSmart in the South Loop has been found, the Anti-Cruelty Society said.Smarties, an Australian Shepherd/hound mix, was stolen by three boys, ranging in age from 16 to 11, from the store on October 30. While two of the boys distracted an employee, the third boy grabbed the puppy.Smarties, now three months old, was found on the streets Thursday and taken to Chicago Animal Care and Control, The puppy's microchip was checked and confirmed to belong to the Anti-Cruelty Society.The puppy will be returned to the Anti-Cruelty Society Friday and will be evaluated by their veterinarians. Smarties is not currently up for adoption.