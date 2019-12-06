Pets & Animals

Puppy stolen from Anti-Cruelty Society adoption center at South Loop PetSmart found safe

Smarties. (Anti-Cruelty Society)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A puppy that was stolen from an Anti-Cruelty Society adoption center at a PetSmart in the South Loop has been found, the Anti-Cruelty Society said.

Smarties, an Australian Shepherd/hound mix, was stolen by three boys, ranging in age from 16 to 11, from the store on October 30. While two of the boys distracted an employee, the third boy grabbed the puppy.

Smarties, now three months old, was found on the streets Thursday and taken to Chicago Animal Care and Control, The puppy's microchip was checked and confirmed to belong to the Anti-Cruelty Society.

RELATED: Puppy stolen from Anti-Cruelty Society adoption center at South Loop PetSmart

The puppy will be returned to the Anti-Cruelty Society Friday and will be evaluated by their veterinarians. Smarties is not currently up for adoption.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagosouth looptheftpuppypet adoption
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, including active shooter, at Florida Navy base
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on way home from watching Bears game, suspect charged with DUI
NB Red Line service resumes after man stabbed at CTA Fullerton station
'We have significant leads': Search continues for hit-and-run driver who killed Orland Park educator
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
Mom, grandmother charged in baby's heroin overdose death
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
Show More
Chicago to spend $2.5 million to settle 2 police lawsuits
Masked home invaders force family into basement of Hammond home at gunpoint
Black Fire Brigade trains Chicago youth for fire rescue careers
Community defends Crystal Lake student detained by ICE
Man wore ankle monitor as he killed ex; was anyone tracking it?
More TOP STORIES News