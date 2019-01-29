PETS & ANIMALS

Python hides in toilet, bites woman

EMBED </>More Videos

If you are one of those people who doesn't turn on the light when you get up to use the bathroom in the middle of the night, this story might change things for you.

QUEENSLAND, Australia --
If you are one of those people who doesn't turn on the light when you get up to use the bathroom in the middle of the night, this story might change things for you.

Mary Richards from Queensland, Australia says last week she walked into her dark bathroom and sat down on the toilet.

Seconds later this happened: "I felt this sharp tap on my bottom along with some pain," Richards said.

It turns out that "sharp tap" was actually a bite from a python that had been curled up in the bowl.

After recovering from the shock, Richards shut the lid and called in professional snake handlers.

Unbelievably, they told her it's not uncommon for snakes to sneak into people's toilets, down under.

However, they admitted it was rare that one actually bit a sitting human, saying the python was likely more frightened than Richards.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal attacksnakeu.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
How to keep your pets safe in dangerously cold weather
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Man says emotional support alligator helps his depression
Alligators poke noses through ice to survive winter chill
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIVE TEMPS: Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect Tuesday
Chicago AccuWeather: Bitterly cold, windy Tuesday, with light snow
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
Early voting for Chicago mayoral election begins Tuesday in Loop
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police: Pregnant Lyft driver stabbed to death by rider
Woman dies after crashing into viaduct in Gresham
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
Show More
Trump confidant Roger Stone to face federal judge in DC
What we know about the 2 suspects killed in shooting
What we know about the 4 HPD officers shot and 1 injured
More News