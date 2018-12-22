PETS & ANIMALS

Quick Tip: Beware of puppy scams

By and Ann Pistone
A new puppy is a popular gift for the holidays, but the Better Business Bureau has issued a warning to consumers about puppy scams.

The bottom line is that people may be paying for pets online and they are not getting them. The BBB says it's had 10,000 complaints in the last three years.

You should always research companies before you buy never wire money send cash or checks to people who you don't know and trust you should also remember to not pay for puppies with gift card or gift card numbers.

Also, try to do a reverse image search of the picture of the pet which you may buy online if the same picture of the same pooch is on multiple websites it may be a fraud
Click here for the Better Business Bureau puppy scams warning
