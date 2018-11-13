RACCOONS

Raccoon gets head stuck in Campbell's soup can, vets use can opener to free him

Veterinarians in Florida used a can opener to free a raccoon whose head got stuck in a can of Campbell's Chunky chicken noodle soup.

SANIBEL, Fla. (WLS) --
The male raccoon was discovered in North Fort Myers and brought to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, the clinic said in a press release.

Concerned with his ability to breathe, a team of veterinarians used a can opener to remove the bottom of the can. Then, the raccoon was sedated so that the team could safely cut the can away.

However, as soon as the medication began to take effect, the raccoon relaxed and the can slipped easily from his head.

The raccoon was not injured. After he is fully recovered from the sedative, he will be returned to the wild, the clinic said.
