Pets & Animals

RACCOON RIDE: Critter hitches ride on family car

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee -- A new driver picked up an unlikely masked hitchhiker in Tennessee.

Haylee Lowry, 16, had just gotten her license two days and was driving her family home from basketball practice.

During the dark drive, Haylee cried out as she thought she ran over a raccoon while driving, but minutes later she found it very much alive.

Her mother Michelle Lowry captured the video as the raccoon held on to the windshield.

The family can be heard in shock as the raccoon walks back and forth.

Haylee eventually stopped and the raccoon safely hopped off.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstennesseeraccoonswild animalscaught on videou.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in car trunk after apparent home invasion in Will Co. ID'd
'Most annoying' award appears to mock autistic student
4-year-old calls out plane passenger for bad behavior
Chinese student enrollment at U of I takes hit
Pa. woman found dead days before couple at same resort
Millennium Park movies start Tuesday, full schedule out
'16 Shots' documentary to premiere at U of Chicago
Show More
Nearly 8 million LabCorp patients may be affected in breach
Chicago Weather: Severe storms possible overnight
Ald. Ed Burke pleads not guilty to corruption charges
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
'I ain't no killer' Derion Vence denies killing Maleah Davis
More TOP STORIES News