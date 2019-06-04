Pets & Animals

Raccoon takes wild ride on family's windshield

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee -- A new driver picked up an unlikely masked hitchhiker in Tennessee.

Haylee Lowry, 16, had just gotten her license two days and was driving her family home from basketball practice.

During the dark drive, Haylee cried out as she thought she ran over a raccoon while driving, but minutes later she found it very much alive.

Her mother Michelle Lowry captured the video as the raccoon held on to the windshield.

The family can be heard in shock as the raccoon walks back and forth.

Haylee eventually stopped and the raccoon safely hopped off.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstennesseeraccoonswild animalscaught on videou.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in car trunk after apparent home invasion in Will County
Ald. Ed Burke in court Tuesday on corruption charges
2 women shot at South Shore gas station
Facebook contractor pledged to refund customers, but not all have gotten money back
Residents see purple water after pump malfunction
MSI offering free tours of German submarine U-505 75 years after its capture
New 'Lion King' clip features Beyonce as Nala
Show More
LIVE | Trump, Theresa May hold joint news conference
''Jeopardy!' James' Holzhauer's run ends shy of record
U of Chicago librarian ends Holzhauer's Jeopardy streak
Livingston Co. teacher charged with criminal sex assault of student
Andy Ruiz Jr. becomes 1st heavyweight champion of Mexican descent
More TOP STORIES News