animal news

Rat tears into the sliced cheese at a supermarket

ALSIP, Illinois -- A rodent, most likely a rat or a mouse, was caught on camera nibbling their way through the pre-packaged cheese section of a Food 4 Less in Alsip, Illinois.

During a late-night grocery run, Christopher Allison noticed the small animal and started recording. The video shows the critter trying to eat through the plastic wrapping and get to the cheese.

RELATED: Pittsburgh woman finds squirrel's winter stash of nuts under car hood

Allison had a relatively light-hearted reaction to the incident, and can be heard saying, "That rat knows what it's getting into... he's ignoring me, you know he's hungry," while remaining calm.

However, John Ryan, the mayor of Alsip, did not have the same reaction. A post on the Village of Aslip Facebook page stated that Ryan and other officials involved made sure that "the original products were destroyed, the display was sanitized, pest control was dispatched and the pest control logbook was up to date and reflected 2 visits this week to address the vermin issue" in the supermarket.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsviral videowild animalsanimalanimal newsu.s. & worldratsabc7 originalsviral
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
VIDEO: Pelican waddles into fish and chips restaurant
Woman finds squirrel's winter stash of nuts in car
ANIMAL NEWS
VIDEO: Pelican waddles into fish and chips restaurant
Bear parkours down staircase in Lake Tahoe house
PAWS Chicago opens new animal care center in Englewood
Baby goats just want to have fun
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands of striking CPS teachers hit picket lines across city
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find childcare with CPS classes canceled
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
Pence says that Turkey has agreed to a cease-fire in Syria
Florida spree killer claims he 'did it for God'
Frozen beef sold in Illinois recalled for E. coli risk
SEIU school workers begin strike Thursday
Show More
South Side school principal retires after family files lawsuit
Sheriff's investigator allegedly pulls gun on teens at skate park
8-year-old girl with autism hit by car after leaving home
Spend the night at Jim Beam's distillery for $23
Great-grandmother loses 70 pounds doing CrossFit
More TOP STORIES News