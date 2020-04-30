Coronavirus

Resarchers studying if dogs can sniff out coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA -- University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine has launched a pilot training program to research if dogs would be able to sniff out the coronavirus.

Penn Vet is using scent detecting dogs for their pilot training program to discriminate between samples from COVID-19 positive and COVID-19 negative patients.

Researchers hope the dogs could help asymptomatic patients, or hospital or business environments where testing is most challenging.

"Scent detection dogs can accurately detect low concentrations of volatile organic compounds, otherwise known as VOCs, associated with various diseases such as ovarian cancer, bacterial infections, and nasal tumors. These VOCs are present in human blood, saliva, urine or breath," said Cynthia Otto, DVM, PhD, professor of Working Dog Sciences and Sports Medicine and director of Penn Vet's Working Dog Center. "The potential impact of these dogs and their capacity to detect COVID-19 could be substantial. This study will harness the dog's extraordinary ability to support the nation's COVID-19 surveillance systems, with the goal of reducing community spread."

Preliminary screening of live humans by trained dogs could begin as early as July, Penn Vets says.

Eight dogs will undergo a process called "odor imprinting" for three weeks. The dogs will be exposed to positive COVID-19 saliva and urine samples inside the lab.

"Once the dogs learn the odor, the investigators will document that the dogs can discriminate between COVID-19 positive and COVID-19 negative samples in a laboratory setting, establishing the platform for testing to determine if the dogs can identify COVID-19 infected people," Penn Vet says.

The study is being funded in part by the new Penn Vet COVID-19 Research Innovation Fund.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsphiladelphiahealthdogscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
UIC nurse's husband dies from COVID-19
'I've been totally oblivious': Chicago man admits throwing party amid pandemic
2nd lawmaker files stay-at-home lawsuit as IL COVID-19 cases surpass 50K
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd lawmaker files stay-at-home lawsuit as IL COVID-19 cases surpass 50K
UIC nurse's husband dies from COVID-19
'I've been totally oblivious': Chicago man admits throwing party amid pandemic
Remdesivir shows promise as COVID-19 treatment in first major trial
Some home purchases put on hold due to COVID-19 unemployment crisis
Surfers ride glowing bioluminescent waves of CA coast: VIDEO
Cell phone data shows Illinois, Indiana residents leaving home more
Show More
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
SOS for thousands of cruise line workers stranded offshore by COVID-19 threat
What to know about Illinois' 50,355 COVID-19 cases
What to know about Indiana's 17,182 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News