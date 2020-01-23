Pets & Animals

Rescue dog suffers seizure after stepping on live wire near PAWS Chicago in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A dog at PAWS Chicago was injured when he stepped on a downed power line on Chicago's North Side Tuesday.

RELATED: Dog shocked by electrified manhole cover in Lakeview, owner says

EMBED More News Videos

At least four dogs were shocked when they stepped on the manhole cover at the corner of Halsted and Wellington in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood Sunday.



A volunteer was walking the dog near PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park adoption center when it appeared frantic and started yelping, then suffered a seizure.

PAWS staff said they later learned the dog named Finch had stepped on a live wire that was laying in water near the corner of N. Clybourn Ave. and N. Magnolia Ave.

Finch was taken to the PAWS medical center and is recovering well. PAWS said he will be available for adoption probably in the next week or two.

WATCH: How to give CPR to your pets
EMBED More News Videos

The health if your pet is important, so it's crucial to learn lifesaving techniques to help your dog or cat in the case of an emergency.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagolincoln parkanimal rescueshockdogelectric shock
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow starts tonight, several inches possible by Saturday
Juice WRLD cause of death released by medical examiner
Marni Yang's lawyers question former Bear Shaun Gayle's alibi in pregnant girlfriend's murder
3 shot, 1 fatally, in West Garfield Park: CPD
Toddler critically injured in Chatham fire
CPD used bogus search warrants to illegally enter homes, lawsuits claim
Medical marijuana applications spike following legalization
Show More
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments underway
Automatic voter registration glitch puts heat on Secretary of State's Office
District rejects teacher's claim maternity leave was denied due to summer birth
Fines range up to $500 for Chicagoans who don't shovel
Coronavirus screenings at O'Hare to begin Wednesday amid China outbreak
More TOP STORIES News