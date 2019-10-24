Pets & Animals

Research finds rats can learn to drive, and even find it relaxing

It's a sentence that sounds too ridiculous to be true -- not only can rats learn to drive tiny cars, but they actually find it relaxing.

Video from the Lambert Behavioral Neuroscience Laboratory at the University of Richmond shows little rats driving little rat-sized vehicles.

Dr. Kelly Lambert and her team constructed the tiny cars from clear plastic food containers in order to study cognitive function.

They then rigged the vehicles with an aluminum floor and three copper bars that made the cars go left, right or straight, depending on which one was pressed.



That means the rats not only learned to press the gas, they learned to steer different targets on the maze.

The reward for driving? A Froot Loop cereal piece.

Even more interesting? Dr. Lambert's team found that learning to drive actually relaxed the rats, noticing a drop in their stress levels when they mastered the new skill.

But, just like many humans, they were not as comfortable being passengers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsratsresearchscience
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot details plan to tackle $838M budget deficit
Teachers strike march during mayor's budget address, classes canceled Thursday
Prosecutors double-down on accused Woodfield Mall SUV attacker
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from California police officer
Ministers question CPD Supt. Johnson's role in alleged Laquan McDonald cover-up
Lakeview theater opens stage to students during teachers strike
Mom spooked after seeing 'ghost baby' in son's crib
Show More
Indiana man arrested in 1988 Gary cold case
Cubs to hire David Ross as next manager: ESPN
Teachers strike impacts transportation businesses serving CPS families
West Point cadet found dead 4 days after disappearing
Resale shop worker finds $7K in coat pocket, gives it back to owner
More TOP STORIES News