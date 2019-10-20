Pets & Animals

Restaurant owners offer reward for dog stolen outside River North location

CHICAGO -- The owners of a River North restaurant are offering a $1000 reward in hopes of finding a dog that was stolen outside the establishment earlier this week.

Kelli Kosikas, general manager at Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, 401 N. State St., wrote on Facebook that the dog, a 17-month-old shepherd mix named Caela, was stolen outside the restaurant about 7:20 p.m. Oct. 13 as the owner paid for food inside.



Security footage shared to Facebook shows the suspect walking away with the dog. The suspect is described as at least 6-foot-5, 160 pounds and dressed in "athletic wear," Kosikas' post said.

The dog had still not been found as of Saturday afternoon, Kosikas said. She said the owners of the restaurant are offering a $1000 reward to the person who finds the dog.

Caela, the 17-month-old shepherd mix stolen outside Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken. (Kelli Kosikas' Facebook page)


Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsriver northchicagotheftanimaldogrestaurantdogs stolen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 6 hospitalized after shooting; CPD cruiser, ambulance collide
No deal reached on 3rd day of Chicago teachers strike
Man shot after attempting to rob Taco Bell on South Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cool Sunday
2 boys, 1 woman shot in front of Lawndale apartment: police
Man falls to his death from overhang at Starved Rock
Alleged distracted driver crashes into north suburban home, causing $20K in damage
Show More
Test out experimental beers at Pilot Project Brewing in Logan Square
Curious about Chicago's architectural treasures? Festival offers look inside 300 buildings
Woman, 52, shot while driving in Englewood
Oklahoma's 'Sooner Schooner' crashes during celebration lap
Nestor leaves path of destruction along Florida's Gulf Coast
More TOP STORIES News