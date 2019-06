DENVER -- With Pride Month being in full swing, what better time to celebrate the love of a pair of same-sex flamingos at the Denver Zoo.The flamingos are named after two LGBTQ icons- N-Sync band member, Lance Bass and Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury, CNN reports Lance is a Chilean flamingo and Freddie is an America flamingo.The zoo tweeted Tuesday, that the two birds have been a pair for several years.The two love birds can't have a chick of their own, but zookeepers said the birds could step in as surrogate parents if a breeding pair is unable to raise their chick.