San Diego firefighters rescue injured baby hummingbird

By ABC7.com staff
SAN DIEGO -- San Diego firefighters put their lifesaving skills to work on one of their tiniest patients.

They found an injured baby hummingbird at the base of a tree in their station parking lot and say it was unable to fly.

Video shows them feeding the tiny bird from a syringe filled with sugar water.

After a little bit of careful care and a lot of sugar water, the hummingbird began buzzing its wings and was eventually able to fly away.
