Schaumburg's Operation Santa Paws raises funds to help pets without homes

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- It's the season of giving and so far there have been plenty of toy drives and free meals across the Chicago area. But one group is giving to pets who don't have homes.Jimmy O'Shea, 11, and his family brought two bags of dog food to Operation Santa Paws in Schaumburg on Saturday."It's Christmas time and we need to spread joy and give thanks to everybody," O'Shea said.The Drive's Sherman & Tingle were back sponsoring the fourth annual event, broadcasting live to rally donations for the Anti-Cruelty Society, which focuses on animal welfare and pet adoption."Those animals do spend time in our care and a drive like what we're doing today helps make their lives a little better while they're living in the shelter," said Elliott Serrano of the Anti-Cruelty Society.The rock jocks helped turn out fans and their generosity, bringing animal lover and rock radio fan Mike Lipinski to the Jewel Osco event."It's kind of hard to think about a dog that doesn't have something that our two dogs do have," Lipinski said.A lot of the toys and treats donated are going with the animals when they find their forever homes.