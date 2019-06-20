'He is one tough cookie': Dog found with burned paw pads after walking in summer heat

A veterinary hospital is warning dog owners about walking your dog during the summer.
Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital in Washington state posted a series of disturbing photos showing a dog with burned paw pads.
"Olaf" burned his paws after a mile-long walk on hot pavement.
The hospital said he wasn't whining or limping and his owner had no idea what happened.
"He is one tough cookie," read the post.
A key rule for dog owners is if the pavement is too hot for your hand, it's too hot for your dogs' paw pads.
