Service dog has adorable encounter with Donald Duck

ORLANDO, Florida -- A service dog working at Walt Disney World recently had a cuddly reunion with her favorite character -- Donald Duck!

Nala the dog's encounter with the Disney character was posted to Nala's official YouTube channel on September 20th.

A clip posted to Nala's Instagram read, "Nala was reunited with Donald Duck today!

Nala's Instagram features photos of the adorable pup in different places across Disney.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
