SHEDD AQUARIUM

Shedd Aquarium announces their beluga whale, 'Mauyak' is expecting

EMBED </>More Videos

Shedd Aquarium announces their beluga whale, 'Mauyak' is expecting.

One of the Shedd Aquarium marine mammals is expecting.

The Shedd announced that "Mauyak", a 37-year-old beluga whale (Delphinapterus leucas) is pregnant and expected to give birth in the summer of 2019.

"Mauyak is progressing beautifully, and our suite of veterinarians and beluga care team are working in sync to regularly check her and the developing calf," said Steve Aibel, senior director of marine mammals at Shedd Aquarium.

"The beluga whales at Shedd allow people to discover and make connections with an incredible species that lives thousands of miles away," said Aibel.

For the time being, Mauyak's days will remain the same: swimming with the other belugas, engaging with the beluga care staff and guests, and participating in aquatic presentations. The veterinarian team will also visit her for regular checkups, which include video ultrasounds.

Mauyak, whose name means "soft snow" in the language of the Inuit, is an experienced mother. Her most recent calf, Kimalu, was born in 2012.

Guests will continue to see Mauyak in the Abbott Oceanarium, and Shedd will provide updates throughout her pregnancy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswhaleChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHEDD AQUARIUM
Shedd Aquarium free to Illinois residents in September
Adler Planetarium team searches Lake Michigan for meteorites
WATCH: Penguin chick takes first swim at Shedd Aquarium
Newsviews: Cleaning up the Chicago River
Male sea dragon pregnant at Shedd Aquarium
More shedd aquarium
PETS & ANIMALS
6 dogs rescued from inside hot moving truck in Streeterville
7 injured when startled camel bucks at Pittsburgh circus
Woman accidentally traps bear in van; Bear finds way out
Outrage after shelter pepper sprays dog to be euthanized
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke's partner on night of Laquan McDonald shooting testifies at trial
McDonald's workers to strike Tuesday over sexual harassment
6 dogs rescued from inside hot moving truck in Streeterville
Ex-Iowa State golfer found dead at Coldwater Golf; drifter charged
'How to Murder Your Husband' author pleads not guilty to husband's murder
Day care owner accused of keeping babies tied to car seats
Mom makes son wear 'I am a bully' shirt to teach him a lesson
Teen turns in purse he found with $10,000 tucked inside
Show More
Police: Man used toddler to steal game prizes
Woman sexually assaulted on charter bus on West Side, police say
Winner to be drawn Tuesday for $7M McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot
Florence flooding drone video: 'This is Interstate 40'
More News