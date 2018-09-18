One of the Shedd Aquarium marine mammals is expecting.The Shedd announced that "Mauyak", a 37-year-old beluga whale (Delphinapterus leucas) is pregnant and expected to give birth in the summer of 2019."Mauyak is progressing beautifully, and our suite of veterinarians and beluga care team are working in sync to regularly check her and the developing calf," said Steve Aibel, senior director of marine mammals at Shedd Aquarium."The beluga whales at Shedd allow people to discover and make connections with an incredible species that lives thousands of miles away," said Aibel.For the time being, Mauyak's days will remain the same: swimming with the other belugas, engaging with the beluga care staff and guests, and participating in aquatic presentations. The veterinarian team will also visit her for regular checkups, which include video ultrasounds.Mauyak, whose name means "soft snow" in the language of the Inuit, is an experienced mother. Her most recent calf, Kimalu, was born in 2012.Guests will continue to see Mauyak in the Abbott Oceanarium, and Shedd will provide updates throughout her pregnancy.