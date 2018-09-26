Shedd Aquarium celebrates Sea Otter Awareness Week

It's Sea Otter Awareness Week!Sea otters play a vital role in their ecosystems. The Shedd Aquarium is dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of these animals, who are facing challenges in the wild.The Shedd has provided a forever home for three rescued sea otters, including Ellie, who the public helped name in 2016. She's the youngest of the three.In honor of this week, Shedd animal trainers prepared a special enrichment session for the aquarium's sea otters, which are a crucial part of animal care. These sessions provide mental stimulation, physical exercise and teach the animals to cooperate in their own health care.Watch video of the session in the player above. See if you can spot Ellie!