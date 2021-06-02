Episode One

Kiana the 16-year-old northern sea otter has spent her entire life at Shedd after being rescued as a pup off the coast of Alaska. Now she's been diagnosed with lymphoma, and Shedd

Episode Two: Meet the Penguins

Get to know Shedd's loveable penguins, from headliner and elder statesman Wellington, the rockhopper penguin, to the three newest Magellanic chicks.

Episode Three: What's On The Menu?

Food plays a role in every aspect of life for animals at Shedd; it provides animals with vital nutrition, allows them to maintain natural hunting and eating habits, and helps devel

Episode Four: Shedd in the Wild

How does Shedd research help animals thrive in the wild? This episode highlights Shedd conservation work in Chicago's neighboring forest preserves with native reptiles and amphibia

About ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago

About Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago and Shedd Aquarium team up to present a fascinating, intimate look at the animals that make Shedd their home. This multi-part series, "An Ocean on the Lake: Inside Chicago's Shedd Aquarium" will exclusively stream on ABC 7 Connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AppleTV, Roku and be available on. The series is launching on Thursday, June 3, just in time for World Oceans Month.Throughout this series, viewers will have a chance to observe first-hand the behind-the-scenes happenings at Shedd. An insider's look at the daily routines, dynamics and interactions between the animals themselves and their care specialists gives a captivating view of what takes place when no visitors are present. Each episode features insights from experts across the aquarium, including aquarist and fish experts, field biologists, marine mammal rescue workers, animal care specialists and veterinarians, among others.Additional episodes are planned for future availability.features Kiana the 16-year-old northern sea otter. Kiana has spent her entire life at Shedd after being rescued as a pup off the coast of Alaska. Kiana has lymphoma and viewers will see the special attention she receives from her care specialists as they nurture her and work to keep her comfortable despite her diagnosis.Get to know Shedd's loveable penguins, with headliner and elder statesman, Wellington the rockhopper penguin. Shedd penguins skyrocketed to fame when a video of them touring the aquarium went viral while the aquarium was closed at the height of the pandemic. Viewers will see them again, meet the new chicks as they prepare to join the colony, check in on Wellington's geriatric care and notice that although confident, fame has not gone to their heads. Their care specialists will also share their special insight on what makes these penguins tick.It's an important consideration not only for humans but for all the animals at Shedd Aquarium. Viewers will learn their interesting dietary needs and eating habits. From Nickel the rescued green sea turtle to the beluga whales, stingrays and archer fish, viewers will get a taste of what makes them all healthy and thriving.How does Shedd research help animals thrive in the wild? Viewers will see Shedd's work with reptiles and amphibians which are native to the Chicagoland region. The episode highlights Shedd's efforts to incubate and raise baby Blanding's turtles as part of a broader effort to rehabilitate a state endangered species, as well as ongoing conservation research on the recovery of local frogs and amphibians in our forest preserves.ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.3 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space to Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press for four consecutive years, the station produces 41 hours of local news weekly and Chicago's only local weekday entertainment talk show, "Windy City LIVE," as well as its highest-rated New Year's Eve special. ABC7's award-winning programs such as "Our Chicago," "The Ñ Beat" and "Asian Influences" showcase the city's diversity, while being the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago's electorate informed. ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries.The John G. Shedd Aquarium in Chicago sparks compassion, curiosity and conservation for the aquatic animal world. Home to 32,000 aquatic animals representing 1,500 species of fishes, reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, birds and mammals from waters around the globe, Shedd is a recognized leader in animal care, conservation education and research. An accredited member of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) and the first U.S. aquarium awarded the Humane Conservation certification mark for the care and welfare of its animals by American Humane, Shedd is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institute, and supported by the people of Chicago, the State of Illinois and the Chicago Park District. www.sheddaquarium.org