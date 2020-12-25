animals

VIDEO: Shelter dogs pick their own Christmas toys

DUBLIN, Ireland -- Christmas came early for dogs at the Dogs Trust Ireland's Rehoming Center in Dublin.

The excited canines got to choose from an array of Christmas gifts donated by staff and supporters.

Footage released on Dec. 21 shows the dogs being led into a room full of toys to pick out as staff looked on. After sniffing around the area, each dog picked out a toy for the holidays.

"We hope watching the dogs pick their own present puts a much-deserved smile on your face," Dogs Trust Ireland said.

RELATED | Bark, the herald angels sing! A 'first ever' Christmas song for dogs has been released
EMBED More News Videos

"Raise the Woof" was created based on scientific research into the ways dogs interact with sound, and with input from animal behaviorists, according to dog food company Tails.com.



Video Credit: Dogs Trust Ireland via Storyful
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsshelterchristmas giftirelandchristmascute animalsdoganimals
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMALS
Snow leopards test positive for coronavirus, 6th confirmed animal species
Baby elephant dies suddenly, just before 2nd birthday
Giraffes stranded on flooded island saved by rescue crew: VIDEO
Wally the wallaroo doing well after river rescue, owner says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE UPDATE: Human remains found near Nashville explosion, police say
Haircut leads to COVID death of couple days before Christmas after short family visit
GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos
CPD officer brings Christmas celebration to South Side family who lost child to gun violence
IL reports 5,742 cases, 156 COVID-19 deaths
Chicago cops in botched raid had prior complaints
NJ house displays over 240 holiday inflatables
Show More
In Christmas Mass homily, Cardinal Cupich addresses toll of COVID-19 pandemic
Fire at Waukegan building extinguished after 5 hours
Son of man killed in Bridgeport attempted carjacking given gifts
IN reports 5,563 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths
Lake-effect snow has parts of NW IN waking up to White Christmas
More TOP STORIES News