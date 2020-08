EMBED >More News Videos Dramatic video from AIR7 HD shows lifeguards pulling a shark from the water near Newport Beach's Balboa Pier.

A shark crashed a Coast Guard crew's swim call in the Pacific Ocean -- and it was caught on camera.The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball was taking a much-needed break when the six-to-eight foot shark was spotted nearby.A crew member on the deck fired shots towards the shark, giving those in the water enough time to get out.The Coast Guard says everyone was safe following the incident, including the shark.The top requests for movies on the flight deck that night were Jaws and Sharknado.