Pets & Animals

Octopus changing colors while sleeping may be indicator it's dreaming, scientists say

A video of an octopus changing colors while it sleeps is raising a lot of questions about the mysterious sea creatures.

The footage aired in the new PBS documentary titled "Octopus: Making Contact."

In it, a marine biologist suggests the animal's color may correspond with its dreams.

Octopuses often change their skin color to evade predators or to conceal themselves when hunting.

However, the biologist says a color change this rapid is something he's never seen before.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimaloceanssciencesleep
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured in Bridgeview police-involved shooting
Family claims student target, bullied at South Side school
Woodfield Mall terrorism charge too severe, defense attorneys say
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
911 calls involving Gary City Council president accused of kidnapping released
Sources: Chicago Bears LB Roquan Smith not acting like himself
Police ask public for help finding masked man behind Rogers Park murders
Show More
Ethylene oxide concerns in Lake County, Ill., to be addressed at town hall meeting
Avocado genetic code cracked
Travelers get 1-year warning to obtain REAL ID cards
Halloween 2019: Costumes 101
MSI construction worker pinned under forklift, critically injured
More TOP STORIES News