Snake on the lam apprehended by police

ALEXANDRIA, Va. --A slithering snake set off alarms at a Virginia high school.
"Buddy" the boa constrictor slipped out of his tank in the science lab at Hayfield Secondary School in Alexandria.
WJLA reports that the snake set off motion detectors and police were called.
An Animal Protection Officer found Buddy on a cabinet and carried him back to his tank.
He was fine after his adventure.
The officer believes Buddy just got too strong for his tank.
So she secured it again and piled a few biology books on top, just to be extra safe.