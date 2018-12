Every sports team needs a mascot, and the St. Louis Blues have found the perfect one.The Blues tweeted a video of their new mascot, a Yellow Labrador Retriever puppy named Barclay.The team adopted Barclay for the season. He will be raised by the front office team before training to become a service dog. After that 18-month training, Barclay will go to his forever home.Until then, he's keeping the Blues fully entertained - even if he does occasionally interrupt practice.