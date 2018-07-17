PETS & ANIMALS

State trooper saves puppy from impaired driver in North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

NC state trooper saves puppy from impaired driver (WTVD)

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. --
A North Carolina state trooper in Johnston County rescued a puppy named Luie after arresting an impaired driver at a traffic stop Saturday.

Trooper C.O. Best was patroling Saturday at 1 a.m. when he saw a van stopped on W.C. Braswell Road blocking both lanes.

Best caught up with the van on Highway 70 and noticed there was no license plate.

During the traffic stop, the driver was identified as Robert Andrew Scharff, 37, of Oriental, N.C.

Robert Andrew Scharff



Scharff refused to submit to a sobriety test and was taken into custody on scene.

Right before leaving the scene, Best noticed the puppy in the back of the van, contacted Johnston County Animal Services and had another trooper take "Luie" to the animal shelter so another family member can take custody of him.

Scharff was taken to Johnston County Jail and held under $100,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsstate troopersanimaldogpuppyu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Pug mug: Police collar wandering dog to find owner
Jaguar escapes Audubon Zoo habitat in New Orleans; 8 animals dead
VIDEO: Florida deputy hilariously heckles slow 'pedestrian'
Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News