Beware, dog lovers: Outbreak linked to contact with puppies

Dog lovers, you could wind up being one sick puppy.

The Centers for Disease Control linked canines to a nationwide stomach bug outbreak.

Over a two-year period, 118 people came down with campylobacter, which is a bacteria that causes diarrhea.

The CDC linked contact of puppies old through Petland stores as the likely source of the outbreak. The organization says it wrapped up its investigation of the outbreak, but still cautioned that illnesses could continue because people may not be aware of the risk.

Seventeen states reported illness linked to the infections, but no deaths were reported.

You can take a deeper look at the outbreak through the CDC's website.
