Pets & Animals

Puppy gets help from Cal Fire after getting tire stuck around neck in Coachella: VIDEO

By ABC7.com staff
COACHELLA, Calif. -- Rescuers had to assist a helpless puppy out of a really tight spot in Coachella.

The puppy somehow got her neck stuck in a tire.

Riverside County Animal Services tried to free her themselves, but said they had to call for extra help from Cal Fire.

Firefighters eventually managed to cut her loose.

"Wheelie pup," as they named her, had to be sedated for the rescue but no doubt was glad to be rid of that tire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsriverside countycoachellaanimal rescueamazing videoanimaldogcal firefirefighterspuppyriverside countycoachella
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thieves steal $52K from Fashion Outlets of Chicago store in Rosemont
Arrest made in Red Line sex abuse, robbery case
Chicago Weather: Periods of snow, rain expected to continue into Saturday
U.S. Census hiring thousands in Chicago area, hosts information session in Schaumburg
Pilsen's popularity pressures families to move
Space heater causes Burnside fire that seriously injures toddler, elderly man: CPD
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Show More
Authorities investigating possible case of coronavirus in Texas
Search underway for missing 13-year-old Alabama girl
Roseland church, food pantry continues mission after fire destroys building
Barack, Michelle Obama portraits coming to Chicago in 2021
Thieves scan credit card info from inside woman's purse
More TOP STORIES News