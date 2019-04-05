cats

New study claims cats can respond to sound of their own names

EMBED <>More Videos

A new study claims that cats can respond to the sound of their own names, even if it's uttered by someone other than their owner.

TOKYO -- A new study claims that cats can respond to the sound of their own names, even if it's uttered by someone other than their owner.

According to the study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers at Tokyo's Sophia University had animals listen to a list that included words or names of other cats and ended with the cat's own name.

The researchers found, on average, that cats reacted more to their own name than the other words they heard.

The author's of the study claim this is the first experimental evidence that shows cats can distinguish between words people say.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscatsanimal newsu.s. & worldstudyresearchscience
CATS
Brands joke around for April Fools' Day
Community raises over $3K for suspended Verizon worker who saved cat
Real-life 'Pet Sematary'? Frozen cat comes back to life
Stickney police warn of 'growling' raccoons possibly infected with distemper
TOP STORIES
Person found in Kentucky ID'd as man, 23, not missing Aurora boy
Jussie Smollett refuses to pay Chicago $130K for police investigation, city says
ACLU: Kenosha schools moving in 'right direction' after cheer banquet allegations
'Weeks to live:' Family desperate for liver donor to save infant's life
Cook Co. police chiefs announce they have no confidence in Kim Foxx
2 charged after senior, 11 kids found living in squalor in Dixmoor
Author Ron Rapoport reveals hidden side of Ernie Banks in new book
Show More
10-year-old killed in apparent road rage shooting
Details emerge on family of 8 whose SUV plunged off cliff
Family of woman killed in Ethiopia crash files lawsuit against Boeing
American tourist, driver kidnapped in Uganda safari park
Most stressed states in the US revealed in new report
More TOP STORIES News