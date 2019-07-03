Pets & Animals

Study: Cockroaches are becoming 'nearly impossible' to kill

NEW YORK -- A new study finds that cockroaches are not only getting stronger, they are starting to become invincible.

Researchers from Purdue University determined that some roaches are quickly evolving to be resistant to pesticides, and could soon be impossible to kill with chemicals alone.

The study also found the roaches could pass down their resistant genes to their offspring.

The bugs are dangerous because they can carry dozens of bacteria which can make people very sick.

The study was published in the journal of Scientific Reports.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsu.s. & worldinsectbug safety
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Burbank teacher charged with sex assault, soliciting child porn from 2 students
Metra Electric trains moving with residual delays, power restored
Missing man found dead in Chicago River in Lincoln Park
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
White Sox game against Detroit Tigers postponed due to rain
Woodstock house featured in 'Groundhog Day' for sale
City beautification program transforms vacant lots into neighborhood green spaces
Show More
'The Bean,' Maggie Daley Park spray-painted by vandals; 7 in custody
Hundreds of thousands eligible to expunge marijuana charges
New qualifying conditions for medical marijuana added as program becomes permanent
Chicago's police union wants cases involving officers given to special prosecutor
Man throws pothole on his street a party to get city to fix
More TOP STORIES News