Pets & Animals

New study from UCLA finds 'crazy cat lady' stereotype is a myth

LOS ANGELES -- It's the news cat owners have been waiting for - Owning lots of cats doesn't necessarily mean you're mad, sad or anxious.

Researchers at UCLA analyzed more than 500 pet owners and found nothing to support the long-held "crazy cat lady" stereotype.

The research team observed how people reacted to distress calls from animals and also compared pet ownership with mental health-related or social difficulties.

The conclusion backs a 2017 study that found no link between cat ownership and the development of psychotic symptoms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsuclacatsu.s. & worldstudyresearchmental health
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ambulance fiasco: Deadly mix of cocaine, high speed, no seat belts
Chicago police officer shoots at possible burglary suspect in Hyde Park
2 carjacking suspects in custody after crash in Wilmington following high-speed chase
Family accuses Evanston high school of failing to protect students from sex abuse
South Side CTA car manufacturer's future unclear due to China trade war
Immigrant property renters protected under new Illinois law
Man posing as utility worker robs Indiana woman
Show More
Gov. Pritzker creates task force to tackle DNA processing backlog
Ind. man accused of million-dollar scam using fake bar codes
Metra expects delays near Northbrook
'Ryan's Hope' lemonade stand raises money for cancer research
California woman's notes detail plan to kill 2 daughters, police say
More TOP STORIES News