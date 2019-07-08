Pets & Animals

Dog owners prefer smooches with pooches over their partners

How close is too close when it comes to loving our pets?

A new survey finds 52% of people admitted to kissing their dog more than their partner.

In addition, 52% also said they prefer to sleep in bed with their dog over their partner.

Riley's Organics, which conducted the survey, said the results aren't that surprising because 94% of those surveyed consider their dog to be one of their best friends.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspetsocietylovedogpet care
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kidnapping suspect fatally shot by police on NW Side, CPD says
66 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago 4th of July weekend violence
Ind. toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
1 killed in shooting outside Harvey sports bar
Woman falls 40 feet at Soldier Field during CONCACAF Gold Cup final
Search resumes for teen who went missing while swimming in Lake Michigan
Billionaire financier accused of paying girls as young as 14 for sex
Show More
Prosecutors seek to terminate parental rights of couple charged in AJ Freund's death
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Another person caught on video licking Blue Bell ice cream, police say
Heroic uncle saves niece from fire in WA, says he'd do it again
WATCH: Deer hangs on Lake Michigan beach during 4th of July
More TOP STORIES News