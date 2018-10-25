PETS & ANIMALS

Teeny-tiny octopus found in marine debris

Scientists in Hawaii found two tiny octopuses the size of green peas while cleaning up trash in coral reefs.

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii --
These babies are ready for their close up. If fact, that's the only way you'll spot them.

According to WFAA, scientists in Hawaii found two tiny octopuses while cleaning up trash in coral reefs.

Marine ecologist Sallie Beavers works for Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park. She said they're so small, they're the size of green peas.

But they might not stay small for long. Beavers said they can grow to 12 pounds as adults, with 3-foot arm spans.

Scientists found them months ago, but the U.S. Interior Department showed off one of the tiny sea creatures on social media this week.

Beavers said one of the octopuses said goodbye with a tiny squirt of ink when they were released into the ocean.
