'The buffalo have NOT been contained:' Buffalo on loose in Indiana

Some buffalo are roaming northern Indiana, and the Hamilton Police Department is warning residents to be careful.There are numerous wild buffalo loose in the area from Johnson Lake Rd to E. Bellefontaine Rd. and west of 100 east to 200 east, HPD says."They are NOT FRIENDLY and should NOT be approached as they can become aggressive," police posted on Facebook.Police cautioned residents to drive below the speed limit as the buffalo are not easily visible due to their dark coats."If you see them please contact the Hamilton Police Department and let us know of their location as they continue to roam," the department said.Police said overnight search efforts were expected to resume during daylight hours Monday.