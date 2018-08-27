PETS & ANIMALS

'The buffalo have NOT been contained:' Buffalo on loose in Indiana

(Hamilton Police Dept.)

HAMILTON, Ind. (WLS) --
Some buffalo are roaming northern Indiana, and the Hamilton Police Department is warning residents to be careful.

There are numerous wild buffalo loose in the area from Johnson Lake Rd to E. Bellefontaine Rd. and west of 100 east to 200 east, HPD says.

"They are NOT FRIENDLY and should NOT be approached as they can become aggressive," police posted on Facebook.

Police cautioned residents to drive below the speed limit as the buffalo are not easily visible due to their dark coats.

"If you see them please contact the Hamilton Police Department and let us know of their location as they continue to roam," the department said.

Police said overnight search efforts were expected to resume during daylight hours Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Giraffe joins wedding party
Firefighters rescue horse trapped up to its torso in mud
Perfect Pet
Dog sneaks garden hose into house
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
2 shot on Dan Ryan Expressway
Families mourning after 8 children killed in Little Village fire
Woman severely beaten, sexually assaulted in West Town, police say
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
Attorney for dad who killed boy, 5, threatens suicide where body found
Police warn of robbers posing as ride-share-drivers on North Side
Minooka man charged with murder threw baby to make him stop crying, police say
Show More
Lane closures in effect for Lake Shore Drive resurfacing project
'Everybody was screaming in fear': Chicagoans describe escape from Jacksonville shooting
Kankakee boy, 8, dies of gunshot wound
Video shows moments before deadly Jacksonville shooting
More News