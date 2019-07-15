Pets & Animals

Golden retriever therapy dog stolen from outside San Francisco grocery store found, reunited with owner

SAN FRANCISCO -- A dog owner is rejoicing after her golden retriever was safely returned after being stolen in San Francisco.



Surveillance video from a grocery store in Japantown shows the dog, Lily, tied to a post around 5 pm Saturday.

A man is seen squatting down a few feet from her and staring silently. All of a sudden he gets up, walks over, unties Lily's leash, and walks away with her.

Lily's owner tells ABC7 News the Golden Retriever is a "gifted therapy dog" who helps her with mental health struggles, especially after the recent death of her mother.

After lots of photo sharing and pleas to help search for Lily on social media, the golden retriever was found and returned!




Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniadogsanimal rescuecaught on videosfpdu.s. & worlddogs stolencaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Area around Humboldt Park Lagoon closed as alligator search continues
41 shot, 9 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Felon who tried to rob couple having sex in van fired shots at man, beat him with gun: prosecutors
Georgia man dies in Dominican Republic; 11th American to die there since June 2018
More than 1 million people pledge to raid Area 51
Police: Man shot in face enters stranger's Pa. house, wakes woman for help
VIDEO: More than 150 couples renew vows for museum's 50th anniversary
Show More
Woman riding Divvy bike critically injured in Humboldt Park hit-and-run
Vatican finds bones during search for teen missing for decades
Amazon Prime Day: Do's and don'ts according to experts
Shark bites teen girl while she's boogie boarding
Jeffrey Epstein will remain jailed as judge mulls bail
More TOP STORIES News