Thousands of jellyfish take over California harbor

People living in Oxnard, California got a surprise after thousands of jellyfish appeared in the Channel Islands Harbor.

OXNARD, Calif. -- They weren't ready for this jelly!

It's a surprising sight for people living in Oxnard, California.

Thousands of moon jellyfish have appeared in the Channel Islands Harbor, ABC affiliate KEYT reported.

"Jellyfishes is unusual for this area. Usually we get sting rays a few nerf sharks, and seals, but this is the first time I have seen jelly fish," said Oxnard resident Linda Siegel.

Sean Anderson, an Ecologist at California State University Channel Islands, said winds are pushing the sea creatures into coves, and that's why people are seeing them more easily.

"These naturally occurring critters and they are occurring all over the west coast, Anderson said. Sometime they accumulate in large numbers particularly in estuaries and harbors. Normally it has to do with the wind patterns and current patterns are flowing."

The big number of jellyfish are attracting people from near and far, by land and by sea. Many snapped the unusual sight with their cell phones.

Daniel Mendez, boat owner: "There is more people now especially over the weekend that just come and bring their kids to see the jellyfish and take pictures," said Daniel Mendez, a boat owner.

"I heard this morning that there were jellyfish in our harbor. I live right across the street in Oxnard shores so I said I was taking my grandkids to see this phenomena that is right in our own backyard," said resident Julie Pena.

The translucent creatures are known for their painful stings, but experts said the moon jellyfish is not harmful to people.

Sean Anderson, ecologist at CSUCI: "These guys are not harmful to you. You can touch them and they won't hurt. They might feel a little sticky, but they do not hurt," Anderson said.
